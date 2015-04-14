!!!!AIRHORN!!!! Here Are 15 Airhorn Remixes You Should Assault Your Ears with Right Now

From Beethoven to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Linkin Park to Streetlight Manifesto, nothing is sacred on the internet, especially the things that weren’t sacred to begin with. Case in point: the airhorn remix. The original intention of the airhorn was to act as a device to warn people that something dangerous lurked nearby, like a semi truck or the start of a potato sack race. But now, thanks to the gift of the internet and a lot of new fangled technology doodads, any one of us can replace the music in a song with the sound of an airhorn. These are known as “airhorn remixes” and they will blow your gosh dang mind. Here are some airhorn remixes made by pure internet geniuses, for your enjoyment, all in one post. Please use caution while listening.

Streetlight Manifesto – “The Three of Us” (with Airhorns)

Ska never died, and you know that. Listen to this song while you get yourself pumped up for your date tonight. Things are definitely going to go well. You look great, you smell great, and your checkered belt totally matches your checkered laces. If you play your cards right, your date will definitely make out with you in the Taco Bell parking lot, thanks to this song.

Beethoven – “Symphony No. 5” (with Airhorns)

Somehow, Airhorn Orchestra managed to capture the melodic beauty of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.” Not well known for its ability to have more than one sound or volume, the airhorn is manipulated so perfectly that after a few minutes of listening, you will completely forget that this was once a beautiful piece of music.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” (with Airhorns)

I dare you to find anything more American than “The Star-Spangled Banner” played with only airhorns. This is more American than Kid Rock riding an eagle while drinking a Coors Light.

Avicii – “Levels” (with Airhorns)

This song doesn’t sound any different and it’s tough to decide if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven” (with Airhorns)

It’s the whole fucking song.

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade” (with Airhorns)

WELCOME TO THE AIRHORN PARADE. GRAB YOUR AIRHORNS AND YOUR WRISTBANDS, COVER UP YOUR SADNESS, AND GET READY TO GET WEIRD.

Gary Jules – “Mad World” (with Airhorns)

I went to camp in Colorado one summer, and part of the camp included a trip to Arizona. Twelve people, one van, all our stuff, and the CD player happened to be broken with a CD stuck inside. Only one track on the CD played. It was Gary Jules’ Mad World. We listened to it for an hour straight. This remix is what that feels like. I have never seen Donnie Darko so I can’t relate this song to that movie.

Linkin Park – “Numb” (with Airhorns)

Linkin Park has never sounded so good.

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball” (with Airhorns)

The drop will blow your fucking mind, bro. Miley Cyrus has nothing on an airhorn.

Green Day – “21 Guns” (with Airhorns)

It is a well known fact that if you playing this and Green Day’s version at the same time will summon the ghost of Billie Joe Armstrong after also killing him.

The Song from Titanic (with Airhorns)

You know how some people like smelling their own farts? This is what this remix makes me feel like. Like someone who enjoys smelling their own farts. Like this is a sonic fart you really enjoy smelling and it’s embarrassing and you can’t explain it and if anyone found out you would have to leave the country.



John Lennon – “Imagine” (with Airhorns)

People called John Lennon a dreamer for doing the things he did. The person who made an airhorn remix of his infamous song “Imagine” must think they’re a dreamer too. And guess what. They are. But they’re not the only one.

Drowning Pool – “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor” (with Airhorns)

Play this when you lower me into the ground.

The Chariots of Fire Theme (with Airhorns)

Remember that time at Coachella when Kanye West played “Chariots of Fire” while he went backstage to change his costume? This is exactly like that moment. It makes no sense, it’s not very useful, yet somehow the airhorn, like the costume change, makes complete sense and adds something to the rich, musical tapestry that is this song. I just don’t know what that is.

Snoop Dogg – “Smoke Weed Everyday” (with Airhorns)

If there was anyone on this earth whose music was born to be remixed by an airhorn, it’s Snoop. Put this on your phone, plug in the AUX cord, and roll down the windows because your stereo is about to be on fire.

