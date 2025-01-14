Airline Introduces 2-Drink Limit to Stop Passengers From Getting Drunk as Hell

Many people rely on alcohol to get them through a long flight—especially if they’re prone to anxiety while flying. However, one airline is seeking to limit airport alcohol consumption and decrease the number of drunk, disruptive passengers.

Ryanair is calling on airports/authorities to limit the sale of alcohol to just two drinks per passenger. Honestly, this seems fair to me, considering that’s all I need to feel drunk.

Videos by VICE

“We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty-free sales), as this would result in safer and better passenger behavior on board aircraft and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe,” the Irish airline said in a statement.

Ryanair Introduces 2-Drink Limit for Airline Passengers

Ryanair also noted that travelers tend to pass the time during delays by drinking. I mean, yeah… what else are they gonna do? Read a book for six hours?

“During flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption,” the airline stated.

In all seriousness, Ryanair raises valid concerns about unruly passengers and the associated, costly outcomes. The airline recently pursued a civil lawsuit against a former passenger who was so disruptive that the pilot had to divert the Canary-Island-bound flight to Portugal—an endeavor that ultimately cost the airline more than $15,000.

“None of these costs would have been incurred if this disruptive passenger had not forced a diversion to Porto in order to protect the safety of the aircraft, 160 passengers and 6 crew members on board,” a spokesperson for Ryanair said.

The airline insists that limiting alcohol sales could help eliminate such costly instances.