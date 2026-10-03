Airplane Seats Are the Internet’s Latest Relationship Compatibility Test. Would Your Partner Pass?

Few things test a relationship like two boarding passes, one printed with 2A and the other stuck in 34E.

New York content creator Madeleine McAdam thinks the answer to who gets the good seat should be obvious, especially to men. In a TikTok that has hundreds of thousands of views, she talked about the flight where her ex took a business-class upgrade on the way to visit his family and left her in economy. “A real man is going to switch seats with you,” she said, calling it “the beginning of the end.”

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People in the comments saw two completely different crimes. One side thought she was entitled for expecting him to hand over a free upgrade. The other couldn’t get past the image of a boyfriend settling into business class, sipping a mimosa while his girlfriend walked to the back of the plane.

The double standard is hard to ignore. One Reddit poster said he’d be perfectly happy if his wife got upgraded and left him in economy. Then he added that she’d probably offer him the seat anyway, while he wouldn’t do the same for her because he’s taller. One commenter pointed out the obvious: in both versions, he still ends up in first class.

What’s Your Airplane Seat Situation?

Money, as always, makes things awkward. On Mumsnet, a man planning a trip from Europe to Australia said he could afford business class, but his girlfriend and her kid could only afford economy. He wasn’t exactly thrilled by the idea of 30 hours in a cramped seat. “I’m getting old and grumpy and don’t want to sit for 30 hours in a cramped seat,” he wrote. One reader said she’d end the relationship over it. Also, share the wealth, bud.

There are also times when giving up the better seat would just be stupid. One 6-foot-5 Reddit poster refused to trade his roomier seat to his girlfriend because he genuinely didn’t fit comfortably in hers. That’s not exactly a romantic betrayal. Airplane seats weren’t designed with large humans in mind, and martyring yourself into a middle seat for six hours doesn’t automatically make you a better boyfriend. But still, if he always needs to fly first class, shouldn’t this have been discussed before booking?

On that note, couples who travel together on a regular basis usually come up with their own rule for this. When The Points Guy asked readers what happens when only one person gets upgraded, one husband said he’d “always always always willingly give it to my wife.” Another couple decided years ago that the taller one gets the extra room. Case closed.

Strangers aren’t nearly as sentimental about any of this. A survey from The Vacationer found only about 10% of travelers would give up a seat they paid for so a couple could sit together.

If your partner heads for 2A without even looking back, that’s not good. I think we can all agree on that. Better to figure out your upgrade politics before boarding, when nobody’s trapped in a metal tube with six hours to stew over it.