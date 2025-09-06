AJ Lee Makes Shocking Return to WWE After 10 Years

AJ Lee lit up the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois for WWE SmackDown.

It’s been a decade since the former three-time Divas Champion has been inside of a WWE ring. Following her husband CM Punk quitting in 2014, she opted to retire from in-ring competition after WrestleMania 31. It was a bit of a detriment to WWE at the time losing one of their most beloved female stars, but as the Women’s Evolution was being ushered in throughout WWE, it made room for new stars. One of those women was Becky Lynch, a Horsewoman alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks).

At WWE Clash in Paris, Punk had the World Heavyweight Championship in his grasp. Seth Rollins was without his crew, and he was backed into a corner. Earlier in the night he claimed to be “two steps ahead,” and that proved true when Becky helped him retain.

As Punk ascended up the ramp at Clash, a fan held a sign asking for him to bring back AJ to WWE. It was caught on camera and he looked to be deeply considering it.

AJ Lee returns to WWE

The next night on WWE Raw, Becky berated Punk, slapping him in the face. Becky and Seth acknowledged the fans chanting for AJ, which typically wrestlers steer clear of. After asking Adam Pearce where SmackDown is this week and getting “Chicago” as a response, he seemed pleased.

It’s not the first time fans have begged for AJ to come back to the ring. She’s made it clear over the years that she’s happy spending her time on other projects. After Clash, Fightful Select reported that creative pitches hadn’t been turned down nearly as much as in the past. At this year’s Royal Rumble for example, many expected to see AJ as an entrant, but that didn’t happen. Punk has always remained coy about his wife’s potential return, noting it’s a decision only she can make.

To end WWE SmackDown, Seth and Becky made their way out. While Becky opted for the ring, Seth spectated from the crowd. Punk eventually came out and welcomed a returning AJ to WWE. She still looks the same—she just traded in the Chuck Taylor’s for a pair of Vans. She attacked Becky and then embraced her husband, a callback to their storyline together many moons ago.