AJ Styles Has Horrific Botch During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

It was a big night in professional wrestling with John Cena’s retirement match closing Saturday Night’s Main Event. There were three other matches on the card, highlighting the talent that is currently on the WWE NXT roster. WWE Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee competed against Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater but things went awry.

AJ Styles Takes Nasty Spill Over the Ropes

Styles goes to the outside, ready to springboard over the ropes as he’s done millions of times. However, he gets caught in the ropes and slips. He tumbles to the mat, clutching his leg, while Slater — the one in place to take the move — helps him recover from the move. He immediately pulls him into a cover to allow Styles time to recover from the move. The match continues with Styles and Lee eventually picking up the victory.

During Cena’s post-match celebration, Styles is seen in the background clapping and looking in high spirits, so at least nothing drastic happened to him. Much like Cena, Styles will embark on a retirement tour of his own in 2026. He took part in Cena’s retirement tour, being one of his final matches before he hung the jorts up for good.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Results

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes went up against NXT Champion Oba Femi in a champion vs. champion showcase. Drew McIntyre interfered, causing a disqualification to occur. Oba and Rhodes took down McIntyre, but Oba didn’t get the clean win some were expecting. But, at least when he’s ready for the main roster he has two matches waiting.

Sol Ruca pulled out a victory over Bayley, a future WWE Hall of Famer in her own right. Sol has only been wrestling for three years but has taken WWE by storm with her athletic ability and talent. A win over one of the four horsewomen on Cena’s retirement show sure shows a lot of promise for her future.

Then, of course, Cena’s retirement match. The finish is very controversial, so much so that fans couldn’t help but chant “f–k you Hunter” (Triple H) during what should’ve been a tender moment for Cena.

