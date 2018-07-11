We Made AJ Tracey Pick a Winner in the Noisey World Cup of Rappers

Some things in life are certain. Boredom. Confusion. Joy, however momentary. Death. Others are… harder to nail down. Like, for example, the winner of an imagined World Cup of rappers where each MC battles the other in an imaginary knockout tournament and you end up with a poster displaying the best one of all. There is no certainty about a consensus that could be reached on that winner. All you have to go on are the sweet sweet opinions of whoever is being asked to pick the victor.

And so, enter west London rapper AJ Tracey. He’s the first artist we’ve sat down and basically forced to choose a champion in an imaginary rap World Cup. Just as a football team can win a game on a set-piece header or penalties, the process leading to the win changes each time. Are you judging based on flow? On cultural impact? On writing bars that spoke to one particular moment in time? Well, that’s up to whoever’s in the hot seat. Watch at the top of the page to see how AJ handled it, and who would walk away with the imaginary trophy from his Cup. As a bonus, this video features a mini Dachshund puppy – no matter the winner, that may be our greatest gift to you.

Videos by VICE

You can find Noisey on Twitter.