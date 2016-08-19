AK-47 lovers can now buy Kalashnikov souvenirs in a Russian airport

Kalashnikov, the world-famous submachine gun brand, is finally opening a gift shop and novelty store so that even those who are not fighting a guerrilla war can enjoy the legacy of the AK-47.

The store is located in the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow and sells everything but the actual guns, including life-size plastic imitations, keychains, t-shirts and and miscellaneous gear.

The firm’s iconic AK-47, produced in 1948 and long a staple of pro-Communist rebels, has spawned knockoffs produced all over the world, primarily in China. These days everyone from Balkan button men to jihadi terrorists enjoy the Kalashnikov chic.

“We are pleased to provide the opportunity for everyone to take away from Russia a souvenir with our company brand,” the company said in a press release.

Footage from Ruptly TV shows the grand opening of the shop, as “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background. Customers pose with the mocked-up rifles in their hands as employees shuffle behind glass cases contains fake pistols and ammo. The place looks like a bit like Urban Outfitters for armed nationalist struggle.

