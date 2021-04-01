‘She-Wees’ and Plastic Bags: Amazon’s Pee Scandal Is Much Worse for Women

Last week, as part of a public relations attempt to combat negative media coverage amid a high-stakes union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, the company's official "Amazon News" Twitter account defended its working conditions. "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us," it tweeted.

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work.

Reporters quickly proved "the peeing in bottles thing" is real and that Amazon is well aware this happens, and will fire drivers who are caught peeing in public.

In recent days, Motherboard has received an outpouring of emails, texts, calls from incredulous current and former Amazon delivery drivers, a law firm, and the owner of an Amazon delivery company, taking offense to Amazon's claim that drivers don't pee in bottles. Motherboard put together the collage of pee bottles, cups, and bags you see above from photos we were sent over the last few days. Motherboard confirmed the employment of each driver who sent us a photo.

For them, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Women drivers say the job is especially challenging and demoralizing because of the lack of accommodations for bathroom use.

Motherboard spoke to six women who have driven Amazon delivery vans during the past year. Some fast during work hours, even in the heat of the summer, to avoid wasting time finding a bathroom. Others either hold their pee for up to 10 hours, squat over trash bags, or purchase "she-wees," female urinals that cost roughly $13.99, on Amazon.com.