Intimate Photos of Footballers' Lives During the Women's Euro 2022

Luna Gewitz, Denmark

A special moment was the huddle before our friendly game against Brazil. In the huddle, being very connected and very present, we were trying to convince ourselves that this game was just a football game. And it was, but it was also so much more. For the first time in history, the women’s national team were playing at Parken – the Danish national arena. We set a new spectator record of 21,500 people of different ages and gender. No one on the team had ever played in front of so many Danes cheering for us live. Many players, including myself, still get touched by thinking of this moment. We made history.