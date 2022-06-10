Russia’s McDonald’s Copycat Has Revealed Its New Logo

The Russian fast food restaurant that was once McDonald's has unveiled a new logo that will replace the famous Golden Arches.



The logo for the as-yet-unnamed chain resembles a beef patty next to two french fries.

The chain was forced into a rebrand after McDonald’s announced in May that it was permanently pulling out of Russia and selling off its 847 locations across the country as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision ended McDonald’s 30-year tenure in the country.

Knockoff McDonald’s have been popping up across the country, while one man even chained himself to a former McDonald’s branch in protest at the decision.