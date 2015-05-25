Al Horford Ejected After Elbowing Matthew Dellavedova

Al Horford was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from Game 3 in Cleveland after dropping an elbow on Cavaliers pest Matthew Dellavedova. Horford was obviously pissed off at Dellavedova for, once again, winding up at the knees of one of Atlanta’s better players. Kyle Korver is out for the rest of playoffs because Dellavedova rolled up on his knee and while no one is arguing that Dellavedova is trying to take out players, you can understand Horford and Mike Budenholzer being upset about it all.

Dellavedova was just sort of flailing around in the middle of a scrum of players, including Horford and DeMarre Carroll, battling for a rebound and went to the ground and nearly rolled up Horford’s knee like he did Korver’s. It’s not intentional but it is a reckless disregard for anyone else disguised as hustle, which is surely frustrating as hell.

That being said, you can’t just be dropping elbows on dudes like this is a wrestling match and Horford fucked up there and earned his ejection. Dellavedova, meanwhile, earned a technical, which is at least more than he got for getting Taj Gibson ejected.