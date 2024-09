Soju—a.k.a. Korean firewater—is the world’s most popular spirit, selling twice as much as vodka (its closest competitor) each year. In this episode of Al-Kee-Hol , Charlet Duboc travels to Seoul to investigate the fascinating history and etiquette of soju drinking, which has been part of Korean culture for nearly a thousand years. And in the process, she gets out-of-this-world wasted.