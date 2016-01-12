Alabama Did What Alabama Was, Is Champion Again

For three quarters, it looked like Clemson might have finally found out how to stop the Alabama machine. The Tigers led by three, with quarterback Deshaun Watson putting up Vince Young-like numbers from the classic Texas-USC Rose Bowl exactly a decade ago.

But then, Alabama did what Alabama does. The Crimson Tide scored 24 fourth quarter points, wearing down the Clemson defense that had held so strong in the first half. In the end, Alabama did what Alabama always does: win. The final score read 45-40, for Alabama’s fourth national championship in seven years.

Videos by VICE

We wouldn’t have blamed you for thinking this one was over. Clemson had won 51 straight games when leading after three quarters, and Alabama seemed to agree that things were dire. So after a field goal to tie the game up, coach Nick Saban called the most un-Saban like play possible, a surprise onside kick.

Then the next time Alabama touched the ball, Kenyon Drake took a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. It was 17 straight points a team that came in 85th nationally in special teams.

So it took a little bit of surprise Alabama to win, but ultimately, the better team won. Alabama is almost always better than everyone else, and the Crimson Tide were again Monday night. They had the Heisman Trophy-winning running back, who rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns. They had the interior defensive line that bulldozed Clemson’s defensive front.

Hell, Alabama is so good that it had stashed away former five-star tight end O.J. Howard until Monday night. Howard came in with no touchdown catches on the season — he hadn’t scored since 2013 — and he finished with 208 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s par for the course for Alabama, which has five straight No. 1 recruiting classes. Every single Nick Saban recruit at Alabama has now won a National Championship.

Clemson might have had the best quarterback in the country, and the Tigers might have found a gem walk-on at wide receiver, and a group of monster defensive ends. To get as far as the Tigers have, you have to have players like that — transcendent players. But it just wasn’t enough against the Tide.

Alabama is the best, and Alabama will continue to be the best. Clemson is an outstanding team, but sometimes, there’s just too much talent on the other sideline. That’s what happened Monday night in Glendale. That’s why Alabama is champion once again.