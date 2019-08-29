Alabama’s Governor Totally Forgot She Did a Super-Racist Skit in College

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is apologizing to state legislators for wearing blackface in a racist skit — which she claims to not remember — while she was in college.

The Republican lawmaker started contacting state legislators to apologize for the skit after a 52-year-old interview of her and her then-fiancé talking about the skit surfaced, AL.com reports.

Videos by VICE

Ben LaRavia, Ivey’s fiancé at the time, said Ivey’s role in the skit involved “a lot of physical acting, such as crawling around on the floor looking for cigar butts and things like this, which certainly got a big reaction out of the audience.”

Ivey, who was vice president of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Auburn University, wore blue overalls and “had put some black paint all over her face” for the role, LaRavia said.

READ: What it’s like at an Alabama clinic still performing abortions

“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA vice president,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52 years ago,” she continued. “Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit — and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface — I will not deny what is obvious.”

That’s not all: Ivey also said the skit, awful as it was, has nothing to do with her character.

“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later,” she said.

Some members of the state legislature are calling on her to resign.

Ivey doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to race. In 2018, she released a campaign ad promoting an act she signed protecting Confederate monuments in Alabama.

At a campaign appearance that year, she decried “out-of-state liberals” for trying to tear down the state’s monuments to the Confederacy.

Cover: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey discusses a bill that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state while visiting a car factory at Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Blake Paterson)