‘Alan Wake 2’ Confirmed Gaming as the Most Impactful Art Form

A games journalist whose opinion I greatly value hated Alan Wake 2. To them, it was pretentious trash that was so concerned with being vague, it made for an insufferable experience. Hilariously enough, despite the fawning I’m about to engage in, I thought it was a valid perspective!

Indeed, Alan Wake 2 is the esoteric college student who spent too much time in the theater. Admittedly, the barrier to entry is woefully high to fully understand what the hell is going on. You have to be all-in on the “Remedy Connected Universe” — having played everything from Control to Quantum Break, in addition to the first Alan Wake — to have a fair chance of catching even half of the references and general lore.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Epic Games Publishing

But, man, was it everything I ever wanted and more. I have so much love for the original Alan Wake. Its gameplay may not have aged well. But the story and characters steal the show and keep you guessing. But to truly understand why I’m so gung ho here, let me tell you a loose synopsis of the story. (Spoilers for the Alan Wake series from here on out.)

‘Alan Wake’ And its otherworldly storytelling

“Alan Wake is a best-selling author who goes on vacation to try and overcome his recent streak of writer’s block. He ends up at Bright Falls, a town with many secrets and mysteries. Soon, he’s confronted by the Dark Presence, a literal malevolent force and existential threat. …Also, the Dark Presence needs Alan to write because his dedication to art can give it the power it needs to take over Bright Falls.”

“Then, an opposing entity of light, appearing as a guy in a diving suit, shows up to remind Alan how cool artists are. Ultimately, the Dark Presence is defeated by… words. Kinda? Oh, and Alan turns into a god who can change reality by writing whatever he wants into existence. And then a doppelganger of Alan shows up, but his name is Mr. Scratch, and he–“

On paper, it sounds stupid. It reads as a prototypical Light vs. Darkness story with a lot of artsy-fartsy nonsense holding it all together. In the hands of lesser storytellers, Alan Wake would be something we’d be making fun of to this day. But Remedy, being the creative lunatics they are, turned something that sounds silly when you try to explain it into the most beautiful meditation of the power and purpose of art and creativity you’ll ever experience.

Screenshot: Epic Games Publishing

the spirit of creativity

Certainly, the games industry has had a rough few years. Layoffs left and right, developers looking for new companies to continue doing what they love. I was acutely aware of how much suffering was occurring in the industry. It became difficult for me to play anything without thinking about the human cost involved. I wondered if this medium I fell in love with had gone “full corporate.” That it would never return to its creative roots.

Then, I played Alan Wake 2. Suddenly, video games made sense again. I won’t spoil too many of the game’s secrets. Just know that Alan Wake 2, at its core, is about the constant struggle of creativity. The power of words — how art can be hideous and gorgeous in equal measure. The ways in which art is perverted for selfish means. How communities interpret art and the stories that are passed down from generation to generation.

Undeniably, Alan Wake 2 reaffirmed that bold storytelling and wild creativity still matter. That no matter how much it’s twisted and turned, art finds a way to cast its light on the darkness of greed and malice. It wasn’t only a sequel I’d been waiting years to play. Overall, it was the boost I needed when it mattered most. Oh, and I guess it’s a great survival horror game. (Y’all better be ready for The Lake House DLC!)