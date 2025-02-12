‘Alan Wake 2,’ One of the Best Games Ever, *Finally* Gets What It’s Owed a Year-And-A-Half After Release

I want the record books to show that I always believed in Sam Lake, Remedy, and Alan Wake 2. I was there when everyone thought it wouldn’t rise to the occasion — and I had hope in my heart. If I look up at my bookcase, you know what I see? The limited edition Oh Deer! Diner thermos I had to fight a whole bunch of other ravenous Remedy fans for. Just above that? The Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition box. Finally — finally — my faith in the Remedy Gods reaches its final reward.

Alan Wake 2, after a year and a half, sold over two million units and is finally getting royalties! “In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue increased 13.1% from a year ago to EUR 11.7 million. Development fees increased, driven by higher development fees from Max Payne 1&2 Remake and Control 2. Royalties decreased from the comparison period and consisted mainly of game sales of Control, older Alan Wake titles and Alan Wake 2. Alan Wake 2 sales exceeded two million units during the quarter,” a Remedy press release states!

“By the end of 2024, Alan Wake 2 had recouped its development fees and marketing investments, meaning that Remedy started to accrue royalties towards the end of the quarter. In the fourth quarter, the operating profit was EUR -1.4 million, improving by EUR 11.4 million from the comparison period, in which we had a EUR 7.2 million impairment loss from codename Vanguard.”

congratulations, remedy and ‘alan wake 2’ — y’all wholeheartedly deserve it!

To be able to report on such a monumental achievement for a development team that gave me hope in the games industry when I needed it most is so surreal. Admittedly, I’ve adored Remedy since the first Alan Wake completely swept me off my feet in 2010. With so many devastating layoffs in the games industry, it’s wonderful to see a group of true, talented artists and creatives win.

Better still? We still have the Max Payne remakes coming down the line, Control 2, FBC: Firebreak (it’ll be great, non-believers), and eventually, Alan Wake 3. I’m actually the newest Cult of the Tree recruit. This is part of our long-term plan to install [REDACTED] himself as the one True [REDACTED] of the [REDACTED]. Don’t try to resist us. Let the world be crafted anew.