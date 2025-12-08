Alanis Morissette Announces New Summer 2026 Concert Tour Dates

Alanis Morissette is headed across the pond to play some shows in Europe. The singer has announced a run of shows happening in summer 2026 in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The tour kicks off in Cork, Ireland, on June 24. She’ll then play shows in Exeter, Woodstock, Glasgow, and Lytham before ending the run at Crystal Palace Park in London, England, on July 4. British rock band Skunk Anansie will support the singer through the tour. Indie Rockers Wet Leg are opening the Glasgow show.

Morissette started her music career making dance-pop music in the early ’90s. Her breakout moment came in 1995, when she dropped her alt-rock masterpiece album, Jagged Little Pill. Since then, she has toured the world numerous times and released seven more records. Her most recent is 2022’s The Storm Before the Calm.

Earlier this year, Morissette sat down with Elle Canada and spoke about her career. During the conversation, she discussed the ups and downs that come with being in the music business for more than three decades. She clarified that sometimes you just need a break.

“I think a lot of artists feel this way,” she said of the nature of one’s relevance in culture at any given time. “There’s a perception that we’ve gone somewhere or that this is a comeback or whatever the words are. Well, I’ve been here the whole time, and I’ve been evolving and growing and falling on my face and getting back up 100 times. That’s just kind of what I’ve always done.”

Alanis Morissette will cry with you at her concerts

The singer was also asked about how her fanbase has changed over the years. She pointed out some things she’s picked up on. “I’m noticing that people who thought I was whatever the f*** they thought I was 25 years ago—well, I make more sense to them,” she said. “I stayed the course. My value system hasn’t changed that much. I like to think I’ve grown up a little bit, but there’s some consistency, so it’s always lovely when part—or all—of me makes no sense to someone, and then all of a sudden does.”

Finally, as far as an Alanis Morissette concert goes, fans can expect catharsis. “[My concerts are] a space where if you want to cry through the whole thing, punch the air through the whole thing—whatever you need to do, I’m doing it with you,” she said.