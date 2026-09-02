Alanis Morissette Sues Ex-Tour Manager, Claims She Threatened to Frame Her for Drug Trafficking

Alanis Morissette filed a lawsuit against her 2025 tour manager, Keren Urinov, on September 1, 2026. She claimed Urinov orchestrated a “calculated blackmail campaign” to frame Morissette for drug trafficking. During the singer’s 2025 World Tour, there were several instances where Urinov was detained at European airports. While there, she was questioned about a bag containing cannabis and xylazine, a non-opioid animal tranquilizer.

Urinov was first detained at a U.K. airport where the bag was seized. She was flagged for inspection and told British Border Force that the bag belonged to Alanis Morissette. The tour was traveling from the U.K. to Spain, where Urinov was again detained at the airport.

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She repeated her claim to border officials in Spain that the bag and its contents belonged to Morissette. Despite these issues, the tour continued. However, after its conclusion, Morissette received a series of “increasingly extortionate” letters from Urinov and her lawyers.

Alanis Morissette Had “No Choice” but To Pursue Legal Action Against Former Tour Manager’s Extortion Attempts

Alanis Morissette is suing Keren Urinov for civil extortion, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation, according to a report from Digital Music News. However, the lawsuit also states that Morissette was reluctant to file the suit at all. But Urinov’s claims gave her “no choice” but to pursue legal action to protect herself.

The lawsuit further described the extortion attempts from the former tour manager. Allegedly, Urinov’s letters demanded that Morissette tell law enforcement that the bag and drugs were hers. Morissette could also “put an end to the matter” by giving Urinov a 15-year tour director contract. This would include a significant increase in compensation, plus bonuses and raises.

Morissette allegedly refused to do this. Urinov’s retaliation was a vow to report Morissette to British authorities for drug trafficking. As such, Alanis Morissette clearly felt she had no other options than to get the courts involved.

“Alanis Morissette is the victim of a calculated blackmail campaign orchestrated by a disgruntled former tour manager,” the lawsuit states. “Morissette will not agree to work with an incompetent blackmailer for the next fifteen years or pay her a ransom under the gun.”

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