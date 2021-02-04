Finding an AG Without Misconduct Allegations Against Him Seems Tough for Alaska

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

For the second time in less than six months, an Alaska attorney general has resigned amid reports of misconduct with a female subordinate.

On Friday, just 11 days after Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy picked Ed Sniffen to become the state’s attorney general, Dunleavy announced that, actually, Sniffen would be departing state service entirely. The announcement arrived after a woman named Nikki Dougherty White told the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica that, decades ago when she was a teen, she had a sexual relationship with Sniffen. The relationship had started when she was just 17—and Sniffen was 27 and the coach of her high school’s mock trial competition team, the news outlets reported.

Under Alaska law, it is illegal for an adult to have sex with a 17-year-old while they are in a position of authority, including as a coach.

Sniffen, a longtime Alaska Department of Law employee, was acting attorney general and had been tapped for the role permanently after his predecessor, Kevin Clarkson, resigned last August, following another investigation by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. The outlets found that over the course of 27 days, Clarkson had sent about 558 texts to a female state employee—including at least 18 requests that the woman come over to Clarkson’s house.

“You’re beautiful … sweet dreams.  Sorry to bother you,” Clarkson told the woman in one text, according to the news outlets. Two days later, he wrote, “Always nice to see you beautiful lady … You have to find a way to say yes and come over and let me cook for you.”

At one point, after several of his texts to the woman went unanswered, Clarkson wrote, “OK I won’t bother you more.” He then reportedly sent her more than 200 more messages.

In his resignation letter, Clarkson acknowledged that he’d “engaged in a conversation by way of a series of text messages with a state employee,” and described the interactions as “‘G’ rated.”

“I regret that my actions and errors in judgment in interacting with a state employee have become a distraction to the good work and good people working in the state’s and your service,” he wrote, adding that he should have recognized the “disparity in our workplace rank.”

Sniffen’s resignation letter didn’t mention White. Four former mock trial teammates of White’s backed up details of her account, according to the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. The relationship reportedly began while Sniffen and White were on a trip to New Orleans for a competition.

“After discussions with my family, and for personal reasons, I ask to be removed from consideration for the position of attorney general, and offer you my resignation,” Sniffen wrote in his letter. He didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica.

Dunleavy’s office said that the governor was unaware of the allegations against Sniffen and that there would now be an investigation into Sniffen’s “possible criminal misconduct.” A special prosecutor was appointed this week.