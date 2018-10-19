Alaska King Crab Rolls Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

¼ head green cabbage, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons white vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 bundles of frozen Alaska King Crab legs, meat picked (about 2 pounds|907 grams) and cut into 1 to 2 inch pieces OR about 1 pound|454 grams of picked Alaska King Crab meat

8 hot dog rolls, toasted

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss the cabbage with the parsley and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium. Add the crab and cook, tossing to coat and heat through, about 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and place in the hot dog bun. Top with the slaw and serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.