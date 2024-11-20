Take 40% Off Albany Park’s Most Popular Sofas (and More) for Black Friday

Are you even a millennial if you don’t love Mid Century Modern furniture? One love that spans generational divides, however, is the love of a good deal. During Albany Park’s Black Friday sale, these auspicious things intersect. Now though Nov. 29, Albany Park’s entire site is on sale—with discounts as major as up to 40% off.

Whether you’ve been saving for a leather sofa or want to turn your living room into a conversation pit, the sale’s got something for everyone. (Everyone, that is, who loves MCM.)

a quick look at the best albany park black friday deals

Best chaise sectional deal – Lido Chaise Sectional

Nothing says ready to lounge (in style) like a quality chaise sectional sofa. The Lido Chaise Sectional is just that: Its slim wooden legs give the sofa a literal—and aesthetic—lift, while its removable cushions (that come in a wide range of fabric types) make it family friendly. Now, the whole thing is on sale for $2,618 – down from $3,740.

Best Lido collection sofa deal – Lido Sofa 86″

Another standout from the Lido collection, the Lido Sofa 86″ is an ideal MCM living room sofa with its clean white fabric and crisp lines and wooden legs. Made to order, the sofa’s fabric, number of cushions, and leg materials can all be customized. Normally the sofa sells for $2,487, but it’s on sale for $1,741.

Best Barton collection sofa deal – Barton Sofa

For a slightly different look, there’s the Barton collection: The Barton Sofa sits low to the floor, and has thick, square armrests and ultra-plushy seats. It has a more homey look, while still looking polished thanks to the top notch fabrics it comes in. Normally $2,065, it’s on sale for $1,446.

Best Barton collection matching armchair deal – Barton ARMCHAIR

Albany Park designs its pieces in collections, which makes it really easy for us laypeople to design a room that works. If you’re clicking add to cart on the Barton Sofa, you might want to check out the Barton Armchair, too. Especially because it’s on sale for $1,224, down from $1,749.

Best L-shaped sofa deal – Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

The Kova collection is ideal for mixing and matching, getting your couch into the exact configuration you want it. I’m partial to the Kova L-Shape + Ottoman – especially when the modular are set up to make a cozy U shape as shown on the site. In a major steal, the whole thing is on sale for $2,685—down from $4,4475.

Best extra-deep sofa deal – Kova Grand Pit

Conversation pits are sooooo ’70s—I know. That’s why I love them. If you’re less gung-ho on the original look but love the concept, you’ll be down with the Kova Grand Pit: it’s definitely channels more family movie night vibes than Doobie Brothers-and-cocaine energy, which is probably a good thing, anyways. Thanks to Black Friday, the price is lowered to $4,195 down from $6,992.

Best pillow sofa deal – Kova Corner

If you love the Kova look but need something smaller, the Kova Corner is a sweet little cozy couch that comes in just two modular pieces. Plus it’s one of the cheapest buys on this list at just $658.

Best leather armchair deal – Albany Armchair

Ah, a leather armchair: Just imagine how much more sophisticated you’ll become just by being in its presence every day. Made from distressed vegan leather, the Albany Armchair is an understated statement piece. Normally $749, you can grab it now for only $502.

Best boucle sofa deal – Park Sofa

We love boucle over here: it’s bougie, but instead of being cold and stuffy its warm and fuzzy. The Park Sofa comes in a beautiful quartz colored boucle fabric, and sits on chic gold legs. While it’s usually $1,389, the sale is bringing it down to $958.

Best boucle armchair deal – Park Swivel Armchair

More boucle! The Park Swivel Armchair is a vibe. Overstuffed, oversized, and decked out in cozy white boucle, it kind of looks like a giant cloud in the very best way. And thanks to the sale, its price has been cut from $919 to $735.

Best velvet sectional deal – Albany Corner Sectional

I totally respect all the creams and whites and greys that MCM is known for. I really do. But there’s something about a rich green velvet that is just cool. The Albany Corner Sectional is a beauty in green velvet, and on sale for $1,420.

Best leather couch deal – Park Sectional Sofa

The only thing swankier than green velvet is leather. While, sure, the Park Sectional Sofa is made from vegan leather, it looks just as good and has the added bonus of being kind to animals. Plus, the price is pretty attractive. Normally it sells for $2,199, but the sale has it going for $1,539.

Best leather ottoman deal – Albany Ottoman

If you’re in go big or go home mode this Black Friday, what’s an ottoman when you’re already snagging a leather sectional? The Albany Ottoman matches the Park Sectional Sofa beautifully, and is on sale for $279.