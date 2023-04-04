Albany Park Is Offering 20% Off Its Bestselling Sofas

Do you need a couch? Yes, you do! Listen, we love a good folding chair as much as the next person, but—as the primary seating option in a living room? It’s not cute. It’s also not cute seeing people sit on the floor during a Love Is Blind watch party, which is why a roomy sectional should be on your shopping list (and in your living room immediately). Albany Park must be psychic, because the cult-fave furniture brand is offering up to 20% off select best-sellers for the sake of its Spring Sale.

If you’re living in a Big City™, your lair might be short on space. If you’re not ready to play house in the suburbs, the Kova Sofa and Ottoman is small enough to get the job done in a modestly sized city apartment, and is a whopping $405 off. Features include a sturdy hardwood frame, reversible back cushions, and removable seat cushions that feel like clouds.

Perhaps you want a showstopper for your sitting room. If that’s the case, the Ẹkáàbọ̀ Albany Sofa will turn heads with its elaborate design and golden legs, designed by Darryl Sharpton to honor and celebrate his West African roots. With its plush velvet upholstery and mattress-quality foam, who even needs a bed anymore? Just fall asleep on this comfy and aesthetic landing pad for $189 off. There’s limited stock, so ironically, don’t sleep on it. There’s also a matching armchair for $87 off.

Speaking of solo seaters, there are plenty more to choose from. It’s OK to be selfish when it comes to having your own throne.

Albany Park’s 20% off Spring Sale only lasts through April 4, so get a move on—it ends tonight. The thought of sitting on your parent’s hand-me-down sofa should scare you enough.

Shop the entire Albany Park Spring Sale here.

