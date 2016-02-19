Albert Woodfox Is Finally Free After Three Decades in Solitary Confinement

BREAKING: Albert Woodfox is out of prison after 40+ years of solitary confinement — MichaelVinsanau WBRZ (@MVinsanau)February 19, 2016

Albert Woodfox can only hope this time is for real.

The last remaining incarcerated member of a group dubbed the Angola Three for their incredible stints in solitary confinement was released from Louisiana prison Friday. The man has become a symbol for injustice in the American penal system after doing four decades in the hole—likely the longest such term in US history.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Woodfox was ordered released after pleading no contest on Friday to aggravated burglary and manslaughter charges stemming from the 1972 killing of a prison guard. In 1992, his original conviction was overturned, with the judge citing discrimination in the legal system, but rather than freeing Woodfox, the decision just kicked off decades of legal battles.

Meanwhile, he languished in solitary.

For a more complete picture of Woodfox’s life, read our previous story, “How the Angola Three Became National Symbols of Injustice.”

In June of last year, a federal judge ordered Woodfox’s immediate release, but Louisiana Attorney General James “Buddy” Caldwell contested that order, successfully punting until another group of judges evaluated the appeal. Those judges eventually rebuked the lower court judge and determined Woodfox was eligible to stand trial for the prison guard’s murder for a third time.

Given the bizarre way this whole saga has played out, it’s dangerous to declare that Woodfox is in the clear for good. But Friday will likely prove the best birthday—he’s turning 69—the man has ever had.

