Alberta Woman Killed By Her Own Dog While Trying to Protect Toddler

An Alberta woman was killed by her own dog inside her home Saturday after the boxer-pitbull cross attacked a toddler, according to police.

RCMP told reporters the 50-year-old woman was killed in her home near Langdon following an attack by her dog, who first went after a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The girl sustained traumatic injuries to her extremities, RCMP Staff Sgt. John Spaans told Global News. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene Saturday evening.

Spaans told Global the attack was out of character for the dog.

“There was indication early in its life that it was wound up, a little hyper, but there was no history of violence.”

Two dogs were seized from the property and are now being monitored for rabies.

The dog’s owners will now have the option to euthanize the animal, or police could seek a court order to do the same.

Ontario currently has a pitbull ban in place, while Quebec recently abandoned its plans to do the same.

