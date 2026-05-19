Illustration by Johnny Ryan VICE Magazine Album Reviews From VICE Magazine, Spring 2026 Reviewing the good, the bad, and the Jacob Collier of new releases. By VICE Staff May 19, 2026, 11:33am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Albums, Music, Reviews, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images The Future Is Here and It Was at Rolling Loud 2026: A Look Into How the Biggest Hip-Hop Festival Bridged the IRL and the URL 48 minutes ago By Caleb Catlin Illustration by Johnny Ryan 10 Story Pitches We Never Want to See Again 1 hour ago By VICE Staff Illustration by Johnny Ryan Album Reviews From VICE Magazine, Spring 2026 1 hour ago By VICE Staff iPad Airs – Credit: Apple The New Apple iPad M4 Dropped to Its Lowest Price Ever! 1 hour ago By Matt Jancer | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan