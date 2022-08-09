Albuquerque Police Arrest ‘Primary Suspect’ in Killings of Muslim Men

UPDATE: Albuquerque Cops Arrest Man in Killings of Muslim Men, Citing ‘Interpersonal Conflict’

Albuquerque police have arrested the primary suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men that have terrorized the city.

Police Chief Harold Medina announced the arrest on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, noting that authorities had tracked down a vehicle believed to be linked to the most recent homicide of 25-year-old Naeem Hussain.

“The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders,” Medina tweeted, noting that police would provide more updates this afternoon.

Naeem Hussain was shot Friday just before midnight, hours after attending a funeral for two other victims, Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were shot to death on Aug. 1 and July 26, respectively. Police are also investigating whether the recent killings are linked to the shooting death of Mohammad Ahmadi, who was killed in November outside a shop he worked at with his brother.

The FBI was assisting in the case and determining if the crimes were hate crimes.

Breaking news. More details to follow.

