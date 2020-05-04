As Liquor Shops Finally Open up in India Today, Massive Queues Emerge

The much-debated topic of whether alcohol should’ve been deemed an essential commodity or not finally came to rest today as several Indian states resumed liquor sales between 7 AM and 7 PM, following the latest guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. As the second extension of the lockdown begins, with India having breached the 40,000-mark when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases, the Centre has now allowed the sale of liquor with “certain conditions” for standalone shops in all zones, barring containment areas. The news saw people queuing up from as early as 7 AM, with social distancing protocols being grossly violated at several places too.

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms had been on the rise, ever since the sudden lockdown had shuttered the liquor shops. Though a blackmarket of liquor and cigarettes flourished throughout the country during the lockdown, the loss of stream of revenue generated by alcohol funding—which accounts to nearly one-fifth of the budget of most state governments—hit treasuries hard. While social distancing norms say that only five people will be allowed in the now-opened shops at one time and that people need to maintain a six-feet distance while queuing up, photos from several places around the country show that we can pay dearly for our love for the bottle.

Videos by VICE

#WATCH: More than a kilometre long queue seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LSOoZ3Zzd7 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Line at wine shop in Chembur, right in the middle of the red zone. pic.twitter.com/HmZUyhUNfh — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 4, 2020

People line up outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar after Delhi govt allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony)shops or shops in residential complexes. pic.twitter.com/ADyPE8ZUYQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

It's not even 10am and look at the queue outside this wine shop in Bangalore. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eDwdsYgbSv — Phalin (@PhalinShah) May 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/GautamGada1/status/1257207554976833536

#SocialDistanacing in liquor 🥃 shops. Seeing the crowd I pity them for the injustice we did to them in this lockdown 😝😝😝😜😜 pic.twitter.com/8bugb2yMHU — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 4, 2020

Who would have thought that one day drinking alcohol would be the most patriotic act. Our Economy Warriors hard at work from the crack of dawn to increase India’s GDP! https://t.co/7NMUkioZmc — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/faithonworld/status/1257188309270269952

INDIA (Belgaum ) karnataka the 1st wine shop customer was garlanded pic.twitter.com/hKO5ZktBl6 — Rahul Goel (@Rahul79307822) May 4, 2020