Alec Baldwin Arrested for Being Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is an infamous hothead with a history of making headlines for aggressive altercations, some of them violent. In keeping with that persona, the Trump impersonator was arrested in New York on Friday over a parking spot dispute that allegedly involved his punching a man. Per NBC, which cited law-enforcement sources, “Baldwin punched the victim once in the left side of the face, the sources said, after the victim purportedly took a parking spot Baldwin was waiting for on E. 10th Street.”

The victim was reportedly taken to Lenox Hill hospital, and Baldwin was taken to a NYPD precinct. According to TMZ, “Our law enforcement sources tell us Alec had a friend holding the [parking] spot for him, but the other man swooped in. Baldwin became irate, an argument ensued, and Baldwin punched the man in the jaw.” A witness told the gossip website that the actor yelled, “Fuck off” during the fight. The NYPD indicated he’ll face misdemeanor assault charges—not a first for him.

For years, Baldwin has often appeared in the news for being a bully. In 2007, a voicemail leaked where he called his daughter “a rude, thoughtless little pig” during a custody battle with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. In 2013, he lost an MNSBC gig over a homophobic rant directed at a photographer. More recently, he made headlines for bizarrely opining, “Ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy.”

After the news of the parking spot spat broke, White House reporters inevitably asked Donald Trump to weigh in on his arrest. The president said, “I wish him luck.”

That makes one of us.

