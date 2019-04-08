Alec Baldwin Is Threatening to Run for President Now, May God Help Us All

We’re still a year and a half away from the 2020 election, but the thing is already devolving into a monumental shit show. On Monday, Alec Baldwin threatened to bring the whole debacle to its worst—and probably logical—next step by floating the prospect of throwing his hat in the ring, too.

Brace yourselves:

Videos by VICE

If I ran for President, would you vote for me?



I won’t ask you for any $.



And I promise I will win.



Beating Trump would be so easy.



So easy.



So easy. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) April 8, 2019

He pitched the idea Monday morning in a weirdly spaced tweet that reads like some poem on an elementary classroom wall: “Beating Trump would be so easy.”



“So easy,” he repeats in a menacing echo, whatever humor he possibly intended thoroughly overshadowed by the prospect of what an Alec Baldwin campaign would actually entail. “So easy.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has lofted the idea, either. He talked about running against Trump in a Howard Stern interview back in 2018, promising that it would be the “funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign,” which is exactly the opposite of what the world needs right now. No one has to make the case for why Alec Baldwin shouldn’t run for president. The guy has made that case himself, over and over, on New York City streets and airplanes and in angry voicemails about how his preteen daughter is a “thoughtless little pig.” The answer to a celebrity president gone completely off the rails is not another celebrity president with a history of going completely off the rails.

So instead of continuing to beat that dead horse, let’s just say “fuck it” and make the case for why, uh, maybe Alec Baldwin should run for president? Namely, Trump would completely lose his shit, and that might be something to behold. There’s also this idea, dreamed up by some noble Twitter user, which might actually provide a way for the #BaldwinBandwagon to help fix our rapidly crumbling country, after all:

Only if your VP was Pete Buttigieg or Kamala Harris and you resigned first week in. — John-Phillip 🐳 (@PopRag) April 8, 2019

Election inception, anyone? Anyone? No? OK. Whatever. The real takeaway here is that the next election cycle is probably going to bring this country to its knees. May god help us all.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.