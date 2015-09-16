Alessandro Florenzi Rips Ridiculous Goal From 65 Yards Out

Well, my goodness. Luis Suarez staked Barcelona to a 1-0 lead in Champions League group stage action this afternoon and then Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi blew every goal of the season out of the water. Taking just a few steps inside the half-way line, Florenzi spotted Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen off his line a bit and let an absolute rocket fly. He banked it right off the post and ter Stegen could only watch and feel his heart sink into his stomach.

Here’s another look with some of FS1’s tracking information:

