Alex Honnold Climbs Angola

Alex Honnold is the most accomplished free climber in the world. Angola is a southwest African country that recently emerged from 27 years of bloody civil war. What brings together these strange bedfellows you ask? Some of the most epic unclimbed rocks in the world, and a community needing help to diffuse the hidden land mines leftover from the conflict. (Plus a shadowy local hotel magnate, but we’ll get into that later). This is Alex Honnold in Angola, for one of the most unique adventures of his storied climbing career this far.

Director of Photography – Pablo Durana.

Drone footage by Haroun Souirji at http://vastmotionpictures.com