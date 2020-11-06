Alex Jones Tried to Start a Riot Outside an Election Office in Arizona

InfoWars host Alex Jones showed up at the Maricopa County Recorder’s office Thursday night for a second night of protests by Trump supporters, as election workers continued to count ballots late into the night in a state that will ultimately be decided by a narrow margin.

Jones was given a hero’s welcome by the crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters outside of the election office in Phoenix.

Videos by VICE

Alex Jones just showed up at the Maricopa country election center pic.twitter.com/uBL46IJwu7 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 6, 2020

“We don’t know how this is going to end, but if they want a fight, they better believe they’ve got one,” Jones said through a megaphone, while wearing a bulletproof vest. “And we’re gonna win.”

Alex Jones casually attempting to instigate a Civil War at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.



America, 2020. pic.twitter.com/n7ILSRIeAV — Randy Perez (@therandyperez) November 6, 2020

“We’re going to take it to the scumbag Nazi bastards,” Jones said. “They will be hiding. They will pay. They will be destroyed because America is rising.”

“You’ve awakened the sleeping giant,” Jones said, before naming a list of figures—Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci—who should “burn in hell.”

"You have awaken the sleeping giant… Burn in hell Joe Biden… Burn in hell Bill Gates… Burn in hell Fauci… America is awake and we are never backing down"- Alex Jones in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MEYjmv5wKC — Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) November 6, 2020

The protest was otherwise mostly quiet in comparison to Wednesday, when the office was shut down and the media asked to leave as an angry mob of pro-Trump demonstrators, some of them armed, rallied outside of the office. On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies reportedly asked the crowd to move off the streets, and then demonstrators prayed for a “fair and honest election.”

Group is back in prayer pic.twitter.com/vIw4W7DLOK — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 6, 2020

As the Arizona vote has continued to be counted to determine the state’s 11 electoral votes, Trump has drastically cut into Biden’s once-sizable lead. A big drop of newly counted votes in Maricopa and other counties cut Biden’s advantage to 48,000 votes, although the Associated Press and Fox News have not retracted their election-night calls that Biden won the state.

Ultimately, it may be moot—Biden has taken the lead in Georgia and now Pennsylvania, according to CNN, which would seal an Electoral College victory.