Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom.

Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.

Lawyers for Jones filed a motion on Tuesday asking the judge to preclude “the introduction of evidence on the topics of white supremacy and right-wing extremism.” The lawyers don’t focus upon the veracity of the ties but more so that “such evidence is not relevant to the issues that will be before the jury and would also be unfairly prejudicial and inflammatory to the defendants.”

Jones and Infowars have lost multiple defamation lawsuits over the last two years, including ones in Connecticut and Texas over defaming Sandy Hook parents and another in Connecticut over Infowars falsely identifying a man as a mass shooter.

The document specifically mentions two potential witnesses the lawyers for Sandy Hook parents, who have brought the case, may call upon, Dr. Heidi Beirich, who formerly led the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, and Oren Segal, the vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

“Any attempt by the plaintiffs to introduce evidence or testimony on white supremacy and right-wing or any other kind of political extremism is to distract the jury from the issues at hand—the causes of action and potential damages,” reads the motion. “It is a transparent effort to smear the defendants by associating them with unpopular ideas and people which themselves are not part of this case.”

Local media covering the trial report these filings are part of a larger legal strategy by Jones’ lawyers to attempt to limit the impact of the serial fabulist’s public image on the jury.

If the judge does rule that this evidence cannot be included in the trial, it wouldn’t be the first time that ties to far-right extremists have been banned from a courtroom. For example, the judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned prosecutors from bringing forward evidence that he posed with Proud Boys.

After Jones lost the myriad lawsuits, some believed the financial impact of paying damages could impact his ability to continue Infowars, but recently an anonymous donor has been sending Jones millions of dollars in bitcoin. The conspiracy theorist also previously attempted to file bankruptcy in anticipation of having to pay damages, but a judge found those efforts disingenuous and halted them.

The trial will begin later this summer.

