Alex Niggemann’s “Sorrow” Comes to Life in This Emotive New Video

Some tracks are simply destined to get the music video treatment. Often the emotion, complexity, and underlying themes of a track’s musical production can only truly come to life when seen in the visual form. The latest single from German techno figure “Sorrow” follows suit with these themes and has a gorgeous video (show by 44 Creative) shimmering in the player above. “It’s hard to say exactly why, but I thought from the very beginning this was the sort of track that was worth getting a video for – I felt it was more commercially useable, as it has been played by DJs all over the world, so I thought it worth presenting to a wider audience,” explains Niggemann about the video’s directive.

Musically, “Sorrow” is on brand with Niggemann’s acclaimed deep and melancholic sound, this time featuring the vocals of Bon Homme from Copenhagen live outfit WhoMadeWho. Paired together with the video above, it’s a captivating experience for your senses.

