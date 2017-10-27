Alec Petrus’ New Music Video Is a Friendly Reminder to Never Call Your Ex

This article originally appeared on Noisey Netherlands.



Ah, alcohol. The magical brew of yore. It’s simultaneously a great thing and a means of destruction that can make or break friendships or romantic relationships. For that reason alone, it’s wise to tread lightly with this liquid of pleasure. It’s also advisable not to drink too much when you’re fresh out of a relationship—better to protect your broken-hearted self by eliminating any opportunities to call your ex and leave them a regrettable voicemail.



Everybody knows this, but sometimes a drunk, broken heart overcomes a drunk mind, and such phone calls are placed. The result is usually desperate, incomprehensible confessions of love through slurred speech, and a slew of consequences the morning after. Such is the case of Alec Petrus in his new track “Drunk.” The product is a timeless record about an equally timeless subject, including a wonderful clip recorded in Suriname, South America.



So if you’re going to drink, please don’t forget to keep an eye out for that lonely soul within.

