Alex Trebek’s Very Chill, Very Tasteful Estate Is for Sale

You can now buy hundreds of items once owned by the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

A number of belongings within the Los Angeles home of the game show host, who died at 80 after 37 seasons at the helm, have been listed on estatesales.net. “BELOVED ‘JEOPARDY’ HOST ALEX TREBEK’S ESTATE SALE,” the post reads, listing the Studio City address of Trebek’s 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home on 1.5 acres that sold in March after being listed at $6.9 million by his daughter, Emily Trebek. The estate sale appears to be managed by C et Cie, which advertises itself as a luxury estate sale company on Instagram. Trebek died in November 2020 after a long battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Hundreds of Trebek’s items are available for sale in person from Thursday through Sunday. That includes Hollywood merch—a director’s chair with his name on it, for example—but also ornate rugs, dozens of pieces of framed artwork, a Lucite horse head bust, several wooden coffee tables, a handful of sofas, kitchenware, book collections, a Japanese Kabuto helmet and sword, autographed memorabilia, Jeopardy sweatshirts, and old awards.

It’s bittersweet but somewhat heartwarming to see all the items that surrounded Trebek during his long life, and they reflect someone whose intellectual and creative interests could stack up against any Jeopardy! board.