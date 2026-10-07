Alexander McQueen’s Most Iconic Designs Are Coming to Tate Britain. Here’s Everything We Know.

Alexander McQueen (1969–2010) was perhaps the greatest designer of his generation. Fortunately, the late icon’s eponymous fashion house, founded in 1992, has agreed to lend original pieces from their archive to be displayed alongside the work of other heavyweights as part of “The 90s: Art and Fashion.” Curated by Edward Enninful OBE, the exhibition will be open to the public at Tate Britain from October 8, 2026, to February 14, 2027.

As specified by Culted, a famous blood-red beaded dress, which obscures the wearer’s face with a built-in mask, from the Autumn/Winter 1998 “Joan” collection will be included; for example: On the runway, Jean D’Arc’s death was reenacted with the help of a model, who sported this work of art while standing in a ring of fire. McQueen’s creations, such as this one, awaken reverent awe and a special admiration for the female form in all of its power.

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Some may remember the hugely successful 2011 exhibition “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan: The lines were horrendous, the spectators were amazed but largely unable to comprehend the truly transcendent and transformative weight of what they were viewing, and the exhibit itself was absolutely fabulous!

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Revolutionary Designer Alexander McQueen’s Pieces to Be Featured at Tate Britain

From humble beginnings, McQueen apprenticed early on Savile Row, attended Central Saint Martins, and quickly worked his way to the top. This noble soul clearly combined astonishingly masterful craftsmanship with the finest vision. While fashion seems full of gimmicks these days, everything in the McQueen universe had meaning and a wealth of care behind it.

Despite all the awards he received, we shouldn’t forget that the media didn’t always treat McQueen kindly during his lifetime. The thought-provoking Autumn/Winter 1995 “Highland Rape” collection was ruthlessly trashed by many critics; McQueen bravely survived abuse himself. The profundity of what he tried to express throughout his career, the sincerity of the sense of suffering and resilience (while escaping words and remaining open to interpretation), should have been self-explanatory. At this moment in history, however, it is fortunate that anyone questioning McQueen’s brilliance would be frowned upon as an ignoramus.

McQueen has clearly risen above any controversy, as demonstrated by the fact that Sarah Burton, McQueen’s successor, designed Princess Catherine’s wedding gown. (On a semi-tangential note, one amusing anecdote that sticks out is McQueen’s fabled claim to have served up a rebellious royal insult to now-King Charles in a rather clever manner. Granted, the flamboyant and witty personality was quite happy to meet Queen Elizabeth II when she awarded him with a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2003.)

One of Alexander McQueen’s Most Shocking Runway Looks Is Going on Display

McQueen as a brand continues to pay tribute to their founder’s creations in their current offerings: During a recent shopping expedition, I couldn’t help but notice that the armadillo shoes from the Summer/Spring 2010 “Plato’s Atlantis” collection (Sir McQueen’s groundbreaking final runway show before the posthumous “Angels and Demons,” as completed by Ms. Burton) had been turned into charms, and an Atlantis-esque bag is currently on the market. There is even a keychain referencing the horsehair dress from the 2005 “It’s Only a Game” collection. Iconic Manta bags, knuckle clutches, skull scarves, and more persist.

After enduring hardships, such as the death of his beloved mother, the oft-misunderstood genius tragically took his own life on February 11, 2010, at just 40 years old. McQueen had already been devastated by the 2007 loss of Isabella Blow, who had mentored him, though their friendship was not without its complications. We honor McQueen’s character and accomplishments, which, in fashion, appear unmatched today.

“You’ve got to know the rules to break them. That’s what I’m here for, to demolish the rules but to keep the tradition.” ~ Alexander McQueen