Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Dancing Is Now a Meme, and She’s in on It

This week, the right wing tried once again to attack Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over something unbelievably benign. After slamming her for such heinous offenses as growing up in a house and having a nickname, they escalated their crusade by trying to shame her for… dancing in college:

In a since-deleted tweet that was ratio’d to hell, @AnonymousQ1776 (an account that has also been deleted) wrote, “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like a clueless nitwit she is…High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.”

Videos by VICE

This tweet is very, very dumb in too many ways to count, but for starters, Ocasio-Cortez was actually in college when that video was made—her shirt says “Boston University” for fuck’s sake, which is her alma mater. Secondly, instead of making AOC look like a “clueless nitwit” (sick burn, bro), the clip just enlightened the world to the fact that on top of being rad as heck, the House Rep can tear it up on the dance floor. All in all, it was a ridiculous, try-hard failure of a “takedown,” which the internet quickly pointed out.

https://twitter.com/Nicole_Cliffe/status/1080909707726938112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1080909707726938112&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNicole_Cliffe%2Fstatus%2F1080909707726938112

https://twitter.com/aoc_dances/status/1081104976946970624

https://twitter.com/leftistthot420/status/1081049688705396736

She spent about four hours yesterday—10 PM until the wee hours of 2 AM—making the first batch of videos, she said, and she’s still going strong.

https://twitter.com/aoc_dances/status/1081221964587384832

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez even got in on the meme herself, deciding to boogie into her new office in the Capitol Building to Edwin Starr’s “War”:

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1081234130841600000

“It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal,” she told Beavers.

Valentina said Ocasio-Cortez’s personality, along with, of course, her politics, is what’s made her such a big fan.

“She has such great ideas, and I can actually relate to her as a representative,” she said. “I feel like people generally like her from liberals to leftists. We need more socialists in office!”

We’ll have to wait and see if Valentina’s wish comes true, but in the meantime, we can busy ourselves by watching the youngest congresswoman in US history dance to everything from “Mr. Brightside” to “All Star.”

https://twitter.com/aoc_dances/status/1081081811587874816



Follow Anna Iovine on Twitter.