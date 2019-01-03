Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Now Going Viral for [Spins Wheel] a College Dance Video

Over the past 24 hours, Apple CEO Tim Cook alerted investors that the company would miss its revenue targets, a North Korean diplomat was reported to have defected to Italy, Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House, and China landed a goddamn probe on the far side of the fuckin’ moon. But for whatever reason, what’s lighting up Twitter at the moment is, uh, this clip of freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing on a roof when she was in college.

Screenshot of the video from Twitter

Videos by VICE

This is perhaps the tiredest in a long line of tired attempts to attack Ocasio-Cortez for things like growing up in a house, wearing work clothes to her job, and having a nickname in high school (which is where that “Sandy” thing comes from). While some conservatives are ineptly trying to weaponize this harmless content, this apparent attempt at “exposing” Cortez is so asinine it feels like trolling, and Twitter has taken note.

Famous American high school Boston University. https://t.co/k1UvSblxmo — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) January 3, 2019

"I take no joy in this work, but as a conservative commentator it is my duty to find and publicize any and all videos or images of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looking happy and doing things young people do. Especially any bathing suit ones, if you know of any." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/DavidKlion/status/1080903506545070083

https://twitter.com/Nicole_Cliffe/status/1080909707726938112

EXCLUSIVE: Photos Surface Of 2005 Visit By AOC to Coldstone Creamery. Nice Toppings, Comrade. (Slideshow) — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) January 3, 2019

BREAKING- Several sources from The Daily Wire found out that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a Trapper Keeper (with unicorn stickers) AND an electric pencil sharpener in high school proving that she was rich rich. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 3, 2019

Some of the dirt the right wing has on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez so far:

– She lived in a house

– She wears clothes

– She attended high school

– She danced with her friends in a video once pic.twitter.com/MVCmxB9BFf — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) January 3, 2019

one of the best details of that guy trying to dunk on Ocasio-Cortez doing wholesome stuff is that he reset it to like, porny drums. the original video has her dancing to lisztomania — rachel (@rachelmillman) January 3, 2019

In conclusion, “Lisztomania” still slaps.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter.