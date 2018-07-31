Why the GOP is so obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked Democrats when she won a New York City primary over 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the party’s entrenched leaders. Her next chapter is likely to be as a freshman member of Congress, one of the least powerful positions in Washington.

But conservatives are treating Ocasio-Cortez, 28, like she’s the most powerful Democrat running for office this year. She’s been mentioned on Fox more than any other cable network, and conservative outlets have published dozens of stories about her every word.

So, what are they so afraid of?

