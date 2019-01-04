Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just posted a new dancing video

Right-wing Twitter tried to humiliate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week by posting a video of her dancing in her college years, so the just-sworn-in Congresswoman responded by posting a new video of herself dancing Friday.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” Ocasio-Cortez, 29, tweeted. “Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1081234130841600000

Perhaps even more salaciously, Ocasio-Cortez is lip-syncing to Edwin Starr’s “War,” a song that includes lyrics that align with her agenda. It’s another savvy media move by Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress, who waited a full day after the video initially surfaced to respond.



“It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well, and I’m happy to be one,” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday. “It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal.”

An anonymous Twitter account posted the 30-second video on Thursday with the caption “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is.”

…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Clair.ID – 2024 Election Update (@clairidnews) January 2, 2019

The original video was a compilation filmed to the Phoenix song “Lisztomania,” but the Twitter account cut out Ocasio-Cortez and replaced the music with drums. The intent to smear Ocasio-Cortez with the video immediately backfired.



Supporters noted that she was actually a pretty good dancer, and viral Twitter accounts showed the congresswoman dancing to numerous different songs. One Twitter user who claimed to have filmed the original video turned the footage into a Medicare For All propaganda video.

I took that video of AOC dancing and turned it into an ad for Medicare For All with a catchy theme song. pic.twitter.com/PLO1WkgEID — 16 years of song a day (@songadaymann) January 3, 2019

surely Ocasio-Cortez’s political career is over after this footage we found of her doing a totally sick kickflip on a skateboard over a pit of kodiak grizzly bears while playing Freebird on a double-neck guitar — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) January 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/aoc_dances/status/1081228480195358722

Cover: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks to fellow members of Congress during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol January 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

