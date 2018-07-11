Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just won a primary she didn’t even enter

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won a second primary, without even knowing she was a candidate. Her whirlwind rise to fame comes after a shocking June 26 victory over 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

On Tuesday, the Reform Party in New York’s 15th Congressional District, which neighbors the 14th District, held a write-in primary election, and Ocasio-Cortez won it with 9 of the 22 write-in votes even though she wasn’t a candidate, according to the New York Daily News. She beat the current 15th District Rep. Jose Serrano, who was first elected to Congress in 1990.

The 15th District, comprised of mostly Bronx neighborhoods, includes a large Hispanic population, similar to that of the 14th District. So it’s not surprising that its constituents would be in favor of Ocasio-Cortez’s Hispanic heritage as well.

The New York City Board of Elections certified Ocasio-Cortez’s victory, says the New York Daily News, but New York candidates are not permitted to run in two separate districts’ races.

While the country continues to obsess over Ocasio-Cortez, she had to decline the nomination.

Shockingly – and I’m told this is not a joke – we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!



While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14. https://t.co/edidvU5sOr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2018

Given Ocasio-Cortez’s wave of recent victories, things are looking up for the aspiring youngest-ever congresswoman.

Cover image: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez marches during the Bronx’s pride parade in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 17, 2018. Picture taken June 17, 2018. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado