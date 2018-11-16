Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Outfit Is Now a Meme, Thanks to a Terrible Tweet

In all my time cruising the cursed content cavity known as Twitter dot com, I’ve learned but two things. Number one: Never tweet. Number two: If you do tweet, and it’s a bad tweet, stop tweeting. Under no circumstances should you try to tweet through the pain.

A reporter for the conservative Washington Examiner named Eddie Scarry learned these lessons the hard way last night when he sent a cringeworthy tweet that appeared to criticize freshmen Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for, uh, wearing a jacket and a coat.

Videos by VICE

Ah yes. @eScarry deleted it, but here it is. She seems appropriately dressed for her new gig as a Congressperson to me. https://t.co/n30ERg91s7 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 16, 2018

As he was ratio’d into oblivion, Scarry first sent a bunch of tweets to try to show he was totally in the right—until, inevitably, he realized he had to delete his terrible take and issue a dumbass non-apology.

https://twitter.com/eScarry/status/1063230377073041409

And thus, in the blink of an eye, another farcical cycle of online was complete—but not before the text of Scarry’s original tweet got turned into a meme.

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/HPRR1WLjwv — buy MORE, PLEASE (out now) (@EmmaSpecter) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/gLXztQqe4g — Danni Gonyo (@dgonyoVA) November 16, 2018

hill staffer sent me this pic of ocasio-cortez they took just now. i’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/DvFi6DgRQx — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) November 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/guzmankyle/status/1063463928615833603

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/Ct0gCsgVpO — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/yn7G4rgxeD — aída chávez (@aidachavez) November 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/TheTayMoo92/status/1063478525267664896

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: I DON'T WANT PICTURES OF HER. I WANT PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/BsDoJjccQP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) November 15, 2018

The silver lining here? Ocasio-Cortez might be our first Extremely Online Representative.

.@Seinfeld2000 here is the episode you asked for https://t.co/mWWYdbM4Gy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2018

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE’s resident beleaguered meme correspondent Peter Slattery on Twitter.