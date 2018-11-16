Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Outfit Is Now a Meme, Thanks to a Terrible Tweet

In all my time cruising the cursed content cavity known as Twitter dot com, I’ve learned but two things. Number one: Never tweet. Number two: If you do tweet, and it’s a bad tweet, stop tweeting. Under no circumstances should you try to tweet through the pain.
A reporter for the conservative Washington Examiner named Eddie Scarry learned these lessons the hard way last night when he sent a cringeworthy tweet that appeared to criticize freshmen Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for, uh, wearing a jacket and a coat.
As he was ratio’d into oblivion, Scarry first sent a bunch of tweets to try to show he was totally in the right—until, inevitably, he realized he had to delete his terrible take and issue a dumbass non-apology.
And thus, in the blink of an eye, another farcical cycle of online was complete—but not before the text of Scarry’s original tweet got turned into a meme.
The silver lining here? Ocasio-Cortez might be our first Extremely Online Representative.
