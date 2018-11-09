Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez snaps back after Fox News trashes her for being unable to afford D.C. housing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not amused.

The newly minted New York congresswoman snapped back at Fox News anchors Friday for trashing her after she said she can’t afford housing in D.C. until she starts her job in Congress.

On Thursday, a group of Fox News anchors and contributors joked about Ocasio-Cortez’s admission to the New York Times that she doesn’t have enough money on hand to secure an apartment in D.C. The group laughed that affordable housing is a problem for many people in Washington, D.C., not just Ocasio-Cortez, who was a bartender before she ran for Congress.

https://twitter.com/ParkerMolloy/status/1060928235574300672

“A little simple person like her from New York can’t find a place to live: It’s a brilliant political line,” Fox News contributor Judy Miller said on the air, after incorrectly pronouncing the future congresswoman’s name.



Ed Henry, a Fox News anchor, then proceeded to talk about the clothes that Ocasio-Cortez has worn.

“Some of those shoots during the campaign, she had multi-thousand-dollar outfits that could pay a month’s rent in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Never mind that people don’t typically buy the clothes they wear for photo shoots in Vanity Fair.

Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic socialist who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after her surprise primary victory over powerful New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, responded with a quick dismantling of the anchors’ insults. First, she pondered why Fox News anchors couldn’t pronounce her name correctly. The representative-elect then said that it was “bizarre” to watch extremely wealthy Fox News anchors laugh about the housing crisis and added that she has never bought pricey clothes.

“Never purchased pricey clothes + always told my story,” she tweeted. “But repeating lies until they are believed is your thing.”

Cover: New York Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Queens the Queens borough of New York, after defeating Republican challenger Anthony Pappas in the race for the 14th Congressional district of New York. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)