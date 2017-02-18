This Composer Analyzed 84,000 Words Spoken by Trump to Create an Acid House Track

It’s been less than a month since Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the United States, but that hasn’t stopped protestors, journalists and artists from analyzing his words and actions.

Alexis Kirke, a British composer and filmmaker dubbed the “Philip K. Dick of contemporary music,” took a deep dive into Trump’s words, analyzing 84,000 of them uttered during the years 1990 to 2017 to create trumpTones. The latest were taken from Trump’s highly controversial and infamous February 16 press conference.

According to Kirke, the valence (emotional positivity) and arousal (emotional activity) of Trump’s words were analyzed. In an email, Kirke said part one of trumpTones, “uses the frequency cut-off of an acid house bassline to sonify the valence, and part two uses the resonance of a second bassline to sonify the arousal.” Kirke regularly utilizes art and science for his compositional and film creations.

Stream "Sonification of a President's Emotions" below.