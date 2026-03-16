Alexsucks Tour Diary: The Garage-Rock Revivalists Take Us on a European Trek Through Photos From the Road

Los Angeles garage-punk rockers Alexsucks spent the latter part of 2025 on a trek through Europe. The weeks were spent playing shows, trying new food, seeing epic sights, and trying to forget the bad rap that Eli Roth’s Hostel gave to exotic hotels.

The band members—Alex Alvarez (vocals/guitar), John Luther (guitar), Garrett “Topgun” Orseno (bass), and Jonny Ransom (drums) —sent over some photos (snapped by John Serna) that showcase their adventures. Scroll down to check them out!

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The Fans

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“I remember this show being somewhere in Germany, in a super small town that kinda felt like we were in the middle of nowhere. I was surprised because the crowd was f***ing huge. In typical Alexsucks fashion, we had severe technical difficulties almost the entire show. The crowd was still one of the best of the tour.” – Jonny Ransom

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“This was one of our favorite tours ever. It was our first time playing in Europe. The crowds were crazy, and it was cold as s***. We’re used to Middle of America truck stops and s***** fast food, this was a great change of pace. Prague was definitely our favorite stop. The show was

insane and so was the city.” – Alex Alvarez

The Sights

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“Cologne, Germany. That cathedral is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” – Garrett Orseno

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“Belgium. This was taken on a brisk morning. This was on our way to what was going to be the best breakfast Alex and I have ever had. Even tho it came out delivered to you on a robot. The workers there knew we were in a band and were excited. The coffee was stellar. Food to die for. I’ll be back.” – John Luther

The Experience

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“I had never stayed in a hostel before. The only idea of a hostel I had in my mind was that old, scary a** movie from when I was a kid. Which made me never want to stay in one. It wasn’t that bad, besides the fact that some of my bandmates snore so loudly, and I’m a light sleeper. I don’t think I slept that night.” – Garrett Orseno

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“I had the worst stomach flu of my life for like 5 days, I was f***in’ miserable, focusing on trying not to faint or throw up while playing. I would literally have to sit down

between songs.” – Garrett Orseno

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“Changing my guitar strings in Prague. The bnb was nice. Loved the skylights and the view from the window of the colorful architecture that Prague is filled with.” – John Luther

Photo credit: John Serna (@thejohnserna)

“Petit Bain, Paris. Big boat on the canal. The crowd was jumping and dancing so much that fans and passersby said they could see the boat rocking back and forth. We could feel it too. One of my favorite shows on that tour.” – John Luther