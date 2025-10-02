Alice Cooper Has a Lot of New Music Plans, Including Another Album With His Original Band

Earlier this year, Alice Cooper dropped The Revenge of Alice Cooper, his first new album with his original bandmates Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith (with additional contributions, via technology, from the late Glen Buxton). It seems, however, that he’s not done.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper was the first full-length studio album that the four men had made together since 1973’s Muscle of Love, as noted by Ultimate Classic Rock. The outlet did point out, however, that Cooper has collaborated with his old bandmates at various times over the years. In a new conversation with UCR, Cooper says that the good times just might keep rolling.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper (2025)

“I think we’ll probably do another album,” he said from the road where he’s currently on the Too Close For Comfort tour with Judas Priest and Corrosion of Conformity. “I can’t see why we wouldn’t. This one did so well, we might as well do another one.”

“I talked to (producer) Bob Ezrin the other night, and he said, ‘What do you think about…doing another album?’ It’s great with me,” he continued. “We haven’t talked to the guys about it yet, so it’s certainly not a done deal. But I’d be willing to do it, for sure.”

Notably, Cooper and his original crew did not have time to tour the new album due to his busy solo tour schedule, though they did perform a livestream show of the acclaimed record.

“It was interesting the album took off as much as it did…which is great for an album that’s 53 years old,” Cooper said with a laugh, then went on to name-drop a modern band that they were unintentionally inspired by.

“The funny thing was, we accidentally made a 1975 album,” Cooper said. “We didn’t try to make it sound like 1975, but when we all got into the studio and started writing and started doing it, it just turned out 1975. There’s so many young bands trying to sound like 1975, or the 70s sound, and we weren’t even looking to do that. But it ended up being that, ’cause that’s what we sound like when we get together.”

Cooper later revealed that he’s actively working on writing music for a new solo album, and that he isn’t playing any of the songs from Revenge on his current tour but is playing deep cuts like “Spark in the Dark,” “House of Fire,” and “Brutal Planet.”

“Everybody loves the fact that we’re doing those songs,” Cooper shared. “We just kind of went through and said, ‘What about this? What about that?’ Somebody said, ‘What about ‘Dirty Diamonds’ and I went, ‘Oh, that’d be good. That would be a great stage song. let’s try it,’ and it was just perfect. Then, ‘What about ‘Dangerous Tonight?’ I said, ‘I`ve never done that one on stage,’ so we did it and it really turned into a great little piece of theater.”

“It’s great for us,” he added. “It’s just one of those things where the band loves getting into music that they haven’t played before, ’cause when it you get on stage it gives you that, ‘Oh, man, we’re doing that new song’ and ‘Oh man, we’re doing that song!’ or ‘Oh, boy, we’re gonna do that?!’ Of course, we’re doing ‘Poison’ and ‘I’m Eighteen’ and ‘School’s Out,’ but I dropped a couple of the standards just to put some new stuff in.”