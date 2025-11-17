Alice Cooper Reunited With His Original Bandmates to Play Some Songs at His 2025 ‘Christmas Pudding’ Charity Concert

Attendees at Alice Cooper’s annual “Christmas Pudding” charity show got an early holiday gift over the weekend.

During the 2025 edition of the concert at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, the man himself hopped on stage with his original band members—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—to perform a few songs.

The band reportedly played a mix of hits, as well as some songs from the group’s reunion 2025 album, The Revenge Of Alice Cooper. Blabbermouth noted that Nashville-based guitarist Gyasi Heus joined the band, filling the shoes of late guitarist Glen Buxton, just as he did on the new record.

The annual “Christmas Pudding” fundraising concert is described as “a signature holiday charity event in Arizona, bringing together renowned musicians and comedians to join Alice for a one-of-a-kind concert you won’t hear anywhere else. Alice’s nonprofit, Solid Rock Teen Centers, offers free music, dance, art, and more for teens aged 12-20 across three locations in the Valley.”

Notably, the concert comes just a little over a month after Cooper revealed that he has plans and ideas for more music with his old bandmates. “I think we’ll probably do another album,” he said. “I can’t see why we wouldn’t. This one did so well, we might as well do another one.”

“I talked to [producer] Bob Ezrin the other night, and he said, ‘What do you think about…doing another album?’ It’s great with me,” he continued. “We haven’t talked to the guys about it yet, so it’s certainly not a done deal. But I’d be willing to do it, for sure.”

The last time Cooper’s full band recorded an album together was in 1973

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is the first full-length studio album that the band has recorded together since 1973’s Muscle of Love. However, as Ultimate Classic Rock pointed out, Cooper has collaborated with each of them at various times over the years.

“It was interesting the album took off as much as it did, which is great for an album that’s 53 years old,” Cooper said with a laugh. He then name-dropped a modern band that inspired them, albeit unintentionally.

“The funny thing was, we accidentally made a 1975 album,” Cooper said. “We didn’t try to make it sound like 1975, but when we all got into the studio and started writing and started doing it, it just turned out 1975. There’s so many young bands trying to sound like 1975, or the 70s sound, and we weren’t even looking to do that. But it ended up being that, ’cause that’s what we sound like when we get together.”