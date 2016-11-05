Alicia Keys Brings In Young M.A for “Blended Family” Performance on Fallon

Alicia Keys’s sixth studio album Here came out yesterday, her first since 2012’s Girl on Fire. To celebrate, she joined once-endearing doofus Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a performance of “Blended Family.” The Roots, of course, filled in on the track in the absence of A$AP Rocky, who you can hear on the studio version. But the spotlight belonged to rising Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. who added a verse about her childhood to the top of the track. She was, as ever, all poise and passion.

Watch the performance below and watch our Noisey Raps with Young M.A right here​.

