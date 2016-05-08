Watch Alicia Key’s Performance of Her New Song “Hallelujah” From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Few artists can have a long, wonderful career like Alicia Keys has. Since 1996, people around the world have been bewitched by her voice and talent, proving you can seek success from pure talent. Last night she came to Saturday Night Live to prove once again why people fall so hard for her voice. For her first song, she played her recently released “In Common,” pushing forward a dancey, invigorating vibe to her music. To close, she performed a brand new track, “Hallelujah.” It’s classic Keys, showing off how powerful her singing can get, especially when backed by a capable band. It was a performance to remember, one that got us intensely excited for her upcoming record.